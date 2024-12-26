EV sales remain strong globally: AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Electric vehicles (EVs) had another whirlwind year around the globe, driven by buyers in China, and growth in parts of Europe and the United States, despite headwinds, News.az reports citing The Associated Press.

"In a milestone for China, the world's biggest auto market, EVs hit 50 percent of new car sales in July," noted the report. "That included pure battery EVs plus plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Chinese companies such as BYD continue to gain traction worldwide with their inexpensive EVs."Electric vehicles also made headway in Europe and the United States, according to the report. Uncertainty around purchase subsidies could complicate matters in 2025, especially under the incoming Donald Trump administration in the country. But mainstream consumers remain interested in new models, longer driving ranges, better performance and lower prices."The transition to electric vehicles is an important part of the shift to clean energy. Road transport accounts for around one-sixth of all global emissions from energy, according to the International Energy Agency. Widespread EV adoption could significantly address climate change," it added.

News.Az