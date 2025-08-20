Everglades wildfire spreads to 1,600 acres - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A wildfire in the Florida Everglades has grown to 1,600 acres, sending thick smoke across much of Broward County overnight into Wednesday morning and disrupting commuters across the region.

Smoke was still heavy on the roads during the morning rush, despite some improvement in visibility. A Local 10 News crew reported from Mile Marker 39 on Alligator Alley, where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue teams had been working overnight to contain the blaze, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Traffic cameras captured flames rising from the Everglades, while hazy conditions were reported as far east as University Drive in Plantation, stretching south toward Interstate 595. Drivers on I-95 near Sheridan Street also recorded video of the fire’s glow.

The National Weather Service warned that visibility on roadways could drop to five miles or less in areas where smoke is thickest.

As of Wednesday morning, officials said the wildfire remained uncontained and continued to spread. Fire crews are monitoring the situation and urging drivers to use caution on smoke-affected roadways.

