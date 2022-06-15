Ex-Bulgarian president praises Azerbaijan’s crucial role in ensuring Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria’s former president Rosen Plevneliev highly valued Azerbaijan’s crucial role in ensuring Europe’s energy security.

Speaking at a press conference held Wednesday in Baku ahead of the 9th Global Baku Forum, Plevneliev thanked Azerbaijan for its contributions to Europe’s energy security, News.Az reports.

The former Bulgarian president stressed that Azerbaijan is the most energy partner.

Plevneliev also praised Azerbaijan’s efforts toward the diversification of energy resources.

“Azerbaijan keeps taking important steps toward renewable energy. The country has great renewable energy potential,” he added.

News.Az