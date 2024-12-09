Ex-Syrian PM Hijab could head transitional government - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab is reportedly being considered to head the country’s transitional government.

This move would allow the United States to avoid dealing with Mohammed al-Jolani, the military emir of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), News.Az reports, citing Le Figaro. According to the outlet, Mohammed al-Jolani is considered a “terrorist” by the United States.Hijab, on the other hand, led Syria’s government in 2011 at the start of the anti-Assad uprising. He later fled to Jordan, joining the opposition.In November, major clashes broke out in Syria between HTS Islamist fighters, Syrian National Army forces, and the military of dictator Bashar al-Assad, who Russia and Iran backed. On December 1, the rebels captured Aleppo, followed by Hama.

