Ex-Turkish FM named OSCE Secretary General

Former Turkish Foreign Minister and ex-Permanent Representative of Turkey to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu, has been appointed the new OSCE Secretary General, announced Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg, the organization’s Chairman-in-Office, News.az reports citing TASS .

"After months of intense negotiations, we have reached consensus on the top posts of the OSCE for the next three years," the foreign minister wrote on his X social media page."Congratulations to the new OSCE leadership! Feridun Sinirlioglu (Turkey) — OSCE Secretary General. Maria Telalian (Greece) — Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. Christophe Kamp (Netherlands) — OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities. Jan Braathu (Norway) — OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media," Borg wrote.The organization’s current head also hailed Malta's chairmanship, which ends at the end of this year, saying that the country gave "the OSCE a strong leadership to guide its executive structures in turbulent times, towards peace, security and prosperity for the people of the region."In September, the mandate of the organization's previous leadership team expired. Telalian previously served as the head of the Greek Foreign Ministry's Legal Department, Braathu led the OSCE mission to Serbia, and Kamp was the Netherlands' permanent representative to the OSCE. Finland will assume chairmanship of the organization on January 1.

