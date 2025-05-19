Ex-US president Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer

Biden, who left office in January, was diagnosed on Friday after he saw a doctor last week for urinary symptoms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The cancer is a more aggressive form of the disease, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 out of 10. This means his illness is classified as "high-grade" and the cancer cells could spread quickly, according to Cancer Research UK.

Biden and his family are said to be reviewing treatment options. His office added that the cancer was hormone-sensitive, meaning it could likely be managed.

In Sunday's statement, Biden's office said: "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

After news broke of his diagnosis, the former president received support from both sides of the aisle.

President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that he and First Lady Melania Trump were "saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis".

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family," he said, referring to former First Lady Jill Biden. "We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former Vice-President Kamala Harris, who served under Biden, wrote on X that she and her husband Doug Emhoff are keeping the Biden family in their prayers.

"Joe is a fighter – and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," Harris said.

In a post on X, Barack Obama – who served as president from 2009 to 2017 with Joe Biden as his deputy – said that he and his wife Michelle were "thinking of the entire Biden family".

"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama said. In 2016, Obama tasked Biden with leading a "cancer moonshot" government-wide research programme.

The news comes nearly a year after the former president was forced to drop out of the 2024 US presidential election over concerns about his health and age. He is the oldest person to have held the office in US history.