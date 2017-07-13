Ex-US president Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Canada - Carter Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Jimmy Carter collapsed while working on a Habitat for Humanity home in Winnipeg, Canada and was taken to hospital, the Carter Center said in a press release on Thursday, BBC reports.

"Former US President Jimmy Carter became dehydrated this morning while working at a Habitat for Humanity build site in Winnepeg, Manitoba, Canada," the release stated.

​Carter, 92, was transported to a hospital as a precaution for rehydration, the release noted.

Carter served as the 39th US president, from 1977 to 1981.

News.Az

