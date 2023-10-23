Exchange gas prices fall by nearly 5% in Europe

Exchange gas prices decreased by almost five per cent and reached $532.5 per 1,000 cubic metres in Europe on October 23 morning.

TTF (Europe's biggest hub, located in the Netherlands) November futures price reached $524.9 (-6.3 per cent) per 1,000 cubic metres at the beginning of trading, News.Az reports citing the data from the London Stock Exchange.

Presently, the price is $532.5 (-4.9 per cent). The dynamics of quotes are based on the settlement price of the previous trading day - $560.2 per 1,000 cubic metres.

