Existing threats to regional and international security necessitate UN restructuring (OPINION)

By Yegana Hajiyeva

Cooperation among the member states for ensuring global peace and economic prosperity in compliance with international law is one of the priorities of the United Nations, and these factors are considered to be the basis of long-term security on a global scale.

It’s worth noting that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev earlier called for the elaboration of the implementation mechanisms of UN Security Council resolutions and put forward several recommendations for efforts to develop appropriate proposals.

International law, regional and global security should be taken as criteria in the development of implementation mechanisms of UNSC resolutions, and there is a need to create flexible mechanisms in a bid to resolve existing conflicts or prevent their further escalation.

These preventive measures should be determined in compliance with international law, taking into account regional and global security aspects and possible ways of conflict resolution.

When the UNSC's four resolutions on Karabakh had remained on paper for 27 years, the resolutions on conflicts and crises in Yugoslavia, Libya, Ukraine, etc. were implemented promptly.

The UN has also a practice of using force or imposing sanctions in the form of a coalition with the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the United States.

The adoption by the UN of international law-based decisions depends on the consensus of 15 members of the Security Council, which is needed to be backed by the five permanent members. For this reason, countries like Germany, Türkiye, and Spain rightfully raise the issue of altering the UN’s structure from time to time.

Existing threats to regional and international security and the ongoing global developments necessitate restructuring the UN and making fundamental changes in the global body in order for its decisions to be fulfilled in a quick and flexible manner.

In the long term, the future existence of the UN as an institution depends on this process as the main actor in the formation of the international security system. Because for many years, the UN’s limited ability to influence global processes and its failure to implement the adopted resolutions have triggered concern among the majority of the member states.

This is mainly due to the lack of mechanisms for the implementation of the UN-made decisions, and in some cases is caused by the concern that legal and political consistency is not preserved.

Yegana Hajiyeva is political scientist, chairperson of the Institute of Young Democrats.

News.Az

News.Az