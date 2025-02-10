Expert claims Voice of America and Radio Liberty involved in harmful activities in Georgia

Georgian offices of Voice of America and Radio Liberty have been engaged in harmful activities in the country in recent years, said Georgian political expert Gia Abashidze.

According to Abashidze, the news, articles, and reviews from these outlets align closely with the views of the radical opposition, News.Az reports citing Report.

He praised Washington's initiative to cease funding these media organizations, emphasizing that he does not consider their activities to be journalism.

Abashidze noted that these media outlets pose a significant threat to Georgia's statehood and democracy and mentioned that the Georgian people welcome this development.

"The new US administration is revealing the truth about these saboteurs. Such parasites should not be funded by American taxpayers," Abashidze added.

News.Az