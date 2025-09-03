Explosion at political rally in Quetta, Pakistan leaves at least 11 dead

At least 11 people were killed in a suspected suicide bombing targeting a political rally in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, according to police officials.

“The reports we have say that the bomb went off in a parking area as the people were leaving the rally,” Government official Hamza Shafaat told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday, adding that another 30 people were injured, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Sajid Tareen, a senior leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), also confirmed that the explosion occurred in the car park after the rally was concluded and that several party members were wounded.

Hundreds of workers from the BNP-M from the Balochistan province gathered at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium to observe the anniversary of the party founder Sardar Ataullah Mengal’s death.

His son Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who was in attendance, is believed to be safe, Shafaat said.

Another attack in Balochistan, near the border with Iran, claimed five lives on Tuesday.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Quetta is the capital of restive Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. Baloch separatist fighters operate in the region and have claimed attacks in the past.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and most resource-rich province, but also its poorest, regularly ranking among the lowest on human development indicator scorecards.

Earlier in the day, at least six soldiers were killed when rebels attacked the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary in the Bannu district of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A group linked to the Pakistan Taliban reportedly claimed responsibility for this attack.