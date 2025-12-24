Explosion near Bangladesh's Dhaka flyover kills one

The area was cordoned off soon after the explosion, and police began collecting evidence from the spot. An investigation has been launched to identify those involved and to determine the motive behind the attack.

The incident comes a day ahead of the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Thursday, ending nearly 17 years of exile in London.

Rahman is a key political figure and the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Ahead of his arrival, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury had said law enforcement agencies were instructed to maintain maximum vigilance and ensure top-tier security arrangements.

Authorities have since put in place a “double-layer” security cordon across Dhaka, combining state forces with party-level measures.