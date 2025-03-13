Explosion on Texas Tech campus causes power outages, triggers evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion at a substation on the Texas Tech campus caused power outages at both Texas Tech and the Health Sciences Center on Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Texas Tech said spring break will begin immediately. It was originally scheduled to start on Monday. Students were urged to check their emails for additional information.

As of Wednesday night, power remained out on campus. TTU said barricades were removed around 11:00 p.m. and students were being allowed back to gather their belongings. Everyone was asked to continue avoiding the Engineering Key. The campus will remain closed for faculty and staff on Thursday and Friday.

Multiple areas on campus were affected by power outages on the Texas Tech campus. The TechAlert said the Engineering Key was evacuated due to a gas odor. Individuals on campus were asked to follow evacuation instructions if they are in the area.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to multiple fires on the Texas Tech campus. According to LFR, crews responded to the 900 block of Boston Avenue for a possible gas leak around 7:00 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found smoke and fire coming from multiple manhole covers. Officials said they will provide additional information as it becomes available.

At this time, evacuations are isolated to certain areas on campus. There is no need to evacuate the area if you are not on the campus.

Lubbock Power & Light said crews are working with other agencies to fix the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

The Texas Tech University Health Science Center was vacated on Wednesday, out of caution for the ongoing event on campus at TTU.

The public was asked to avoid the area during this time.

News.Az