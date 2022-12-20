Yandex metrika counter

Explosion reported at Russian gas pipeline

  • World
  • Share
Explosion reported at Russian gas pipeline

An explosion was reported at a Russian gas pipeline that goes to Ukraine for further supplies to Europe, News.az reports citing Bloomberg.

The blast occurred at the section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod link, according to Russian media reports on Tuesday, citing the press office of the regional governor. It wasn’t immediately clear if flows of gas were impacted.

A fire site was extinguished after the incident that reportedly happened during scheduled maintenance work on the section of the link, according to local emergency services.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      