Explosion reported at Russian gas pipeline
- 20 Dec 2022 14:12
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 180057
- World
An explosion was reported at a Russian gas pipeline that goes to Ukraine for further supplies to Europe, News.az reports citing Bloomberg.
The blast occurred at the section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod link, according to Russian media reports on Tuesday, citing the press office of the regional governor. It wasn’t immediately clear if flows of gas were impacted.
A fire site was extinguished after the incident that reportedly happened during scheduled maintenance work on the section of the link, according to local emergency services.