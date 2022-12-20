Explosion reported at Russian gas pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion was reported at a Russian gas pipeline that goes to Ukraine for further supplies to Europe, News.az reports citing Bloomberg.

The blast occurred at the section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod link, according to Russian media reports on Tuesday, citing the press office of the regional governor. It wasn’t immediately clear if flows of gas were impacted.

A fire site was extinguished after the incident that reportedly happened during scheduled maintenance work on the section of the link, according to local emergency services.

