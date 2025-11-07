Yandex metrika counter

Explosion reported at school complex in Jakarta

Explosion reported at school complex in Jakarta
An explosion occurred at a school complex in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, on Friday, according to reports from several local media outlets, including KompasTV and MetroTV.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Footage broadcast by local stations showed special police units deployed at the scene, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jakarta police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

 


