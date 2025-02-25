Explosion rocks military and technical testing institute in Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred at the Zahorie Military and Technical Testing Institute in Slovakia’s Bratislava region on Tuesday morning, Emergency Medical Service Operational Centre (OS ZZS) spokesperson Danka Capakova has informed.

"Based on a call to the emergency line, shortly after 8.15 a.m. today we sent ambulances and a helicopter to the Zahorie Military Technical and Testing Institute, where, according to initial information, an explosion had occurred," said Capakova, News.Az reports, citing TASR.

The spokesperson noted that detailed information can be provided only after the rescue operation is completed.

Capakova added that paramedics transported two men to Bratislava hospitals after providing them with initial treatment.

The Bratislava region police have reported on a social network that they received the information about the accident shortly before 9 a.m. and that two people were found injured at the scene of the accident.

The police will provide further details as soon as this is possible.

News.Az