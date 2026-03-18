Samsung sees AI chip boom lasting into 2026

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Samsung Electronics expects the global semiconductor boom, fueled by artificial intelligence, to continue through 2026, as demand for memory chips remains strong despite rising costs.

Speaking at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Suwon, Co-CEO Jun Young-hyun said the surge in AI investments is creating what he described as an “unprecedented supercycle” in the chip industry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The executive noted that ongoing shortages of memory chips are likely to persist, supporting higher prices and boosting profits for major manufacturers. However, he warned that rising chip costs could weigh on shipments of smartphones, computers, and other consumer electronics.

Samsung has recently strengthened its position in the AI supply chain, including deeper cooperation with Nvidia, a key player in AI infrastructure. The partnership highlights Samsung’s efforts to catch up in advanced memory technologies such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which are critical for AI systems.

The company’s shares have surged this year, hitting record highs amid the global chip shortage. The rally marks a major turnaround after Samsung faced criticism last year for lagging behind competitors in the AI race.

Still, challenges remain. The company pointed to global economic uncertainties, including tariffs and rising costs, as well as internal issues such as wage gaps with rivals and potential labor unrest.

Despite these risks, Samsung remains optimistic that strong AI-driven demand will continue to shape the semiconductor market in the coming years.

News.Az