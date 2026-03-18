Samsung reveals timeline for Tesla chip production
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Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday that it plans to begin mass production of chips for Tesla at its factory in Texas in the second half of 2027, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The statement was made by Han Jin-man, President and Head of the Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, during a shareholders’ meeting.
By Nijat Babayev