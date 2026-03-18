Yandex metrika counter

Samsung reveals timeline for Tesla chip production

  • Economics
  • Share
Samsung reveals timeline for Tesla chip production
Source: Shutterstock

Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday that it plans to begin mass production of chips for Tesla at its factory in Texas in the second half of 2027, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The statement was made by Han Jin-man, President and Head of the Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, during a shareholders’ meeting.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      