Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad

The death sentence was carried out after completing legal procedures and receiving approval from the Supreme Court, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The man was accused of providing Israeli intelligence with images and sensitive information about key locations inside the country.

According to the report, he was allegedly recruited online while in Sweden after posting his details through a group travel advertising link. Initial contact was reportedly made by a Persian-speaking Mossad operative.

The suspect was arrested by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in June in the city of Savojbolagh, during the 12-day conflict with Israel.

Authorities said he was found in possession of advanced espionage equipment, including intelligence-gathering tools and satellite communication devices.