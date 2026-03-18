Qatar Airways provides update on March flight operations

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Qatar Airways announced it will operate a limited number of flights between March 18 and March 28, 2026, with select destinations now open for booking through its website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents.

In an update on X, the airline said passengers can easily manage their travel plans online, News.Az reports.

Travelers can rebook flights freely via the “Manage Booking” section on the Qatar Airways website or receive personalized assistance through the airline’s live chat service.

Qatar Airways also noted that customers who wish to cancel their trips can request refunds for the unused portion of their tickets by completing an online refund application form.

News.Az