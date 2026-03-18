EU’s von der Leyen to visit Australia for trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit Australia later this month, as the European Union and Canberra move closer to securing a long-awaited trade agreement.

The European Commission confirmed that von der Leyen will travel from March 23 to 25 for talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in a push to strengthen economic ties in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The visit comes amid renewed optimism after negotiations, previously derailed in 2023, showed fresh signs of progress in recent weeks.

At the heart of the talks are key sticking points that have long divided both sides. Australia is seeking expanded access for its agricultural exports, particularly beef and lamb, to European markets. Meanwhile, the EU is pushing for improved access to Australia’s critical minerals and reduced tariffs on industrial goods.

Officials say the upcoming meeting could prove decisive in bridging these gaps, as both sides aim to finalise a deal that would boost trade and deepen cooperation between two major economic partners.

If successful, the agreement would mark a significant step forward after years of stalled negotiations, signaling a renewed commitment to open trade and strategic alignment in a shifting global economy.

News.Az