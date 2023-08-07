Explosion rocks Turkish grain board warehouse at Derince port

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful explosion rocked the warehouse of the Turkish Grain Board at Derince Port in Kocaeli province today, leaving a trail of destruction and raising concerns over safety protocols at the facility. The incident occurred at approximately 14:40 local time, with the cause still under investigation, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Preliminary information reveals that the explosion injured at least four inside the warehouse at the time of the incident. The blast occurred within the confines of the Turkish Grain Board depot, prompting swift emergency response measures.

Firefighters and paramedics were promptly dispatched to the scene for immediate medical attention.

The force of the detonation was so immense that its impact reverberated throughout the town.

Witnesses reported that shockwaves resulted in a dense plume of smoke and dust that engulfed the surrounding area, casting a pall over the scene.

Local authorities and emergency services are working diligently to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, with a thorough investigation underway.

News.Az