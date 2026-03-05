Explosions seen over Doha amid missile strikes - PHOTOS

Explosions seen over Doha amid missile strikes - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were seen lighting up the night sky over Doha, the capital city of Qatar, as air defense systems responded to incoming aerial threats amid regional missile strikes.

News.Az, citing Al Jazeera, presents photos showing bright flashes and multiple detonations above the city, suggesting interceptions by air defense systems.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Photo: Al Jazeera

News.Az