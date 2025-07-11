Explosive drone downed near military base in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosive drone was intercepted and shot down near a Kurdish Peshmerga base in Kirkuk, northern Iraq, early Friday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism in Iraq's Kurdistan region, the drone was downed at 1:35 a.m. local time (2235 GMT Thursday) without causing any casualties, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident followed the downing of another unidentified drone near a Peshmerga military base in Sulaymaniyah province in northeastern Iraq on Thursday evening.

Major General Ahmed Latif, spokesperson for the 70th brigade of the Peshmerga forces, said that a drone was detected flying over the vicinity of the 70th brigade in Sulaymaniyah on Thursday night.

Security personnel successfully brought down the drone without causing any damage, it said.

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

Iraq has witnessed an increasing number of drone attacks recently. On July 3, a booby-trapped drone was also shot down near Erbil International Airport in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

