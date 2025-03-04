Extraordinary Arab Summit begins in Cairo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The extraordinary Arab League Summit began on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, at the request of the State of Palestine.

The summit focuses on the latest developments in the Palestinian cause and ways to support the Palestinian people.



The Arab leaders are discussing a unified Arab stance against displacement, emphasizing the need for collective action.



The summit aims to reach a consensus on measures to prevent displacement, outline a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza without removing Palestinians from their land, and support the continuation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

