Exxon eyes Lukoil stake in Iraq’s West Qurna oilfield

Exxon eyes Lukoil stake in Iraq’s West Qurna oilfield
Exxon Mobil has approached Iraq’s oil ministry to express interest in acquiring Russian firm Lukoil’s majority stake in the West Qurna 2 oilfield, according to five Iraqi officials with direct knowledge of the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Exxon declined to comment, and Lukoil did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.


