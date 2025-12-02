Exxon eyes Lukoil stake in Iraq’s West Qurna oilfield
Photo: AFP
Exxon Mobil has approached Iraq’s oil ministry to express interest in acquiring Russian firm Lukoil’s majority stake in the West Qurna 2 oilfield, according to five Iraqi officials with direct knowledge of the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Exxon declined to comment, and Lukoil did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.