Exxon to acquire 40% stake in enterprise Bahia NGL pipeline

Exxon Mobil Corp will acquire a 40% stake in the Bahia natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline, operated by Enterprise Products Partners, the companies announced Thursday.

The 550-mile pipeline, currently in commissioning, is expected to begin commercial operations soon. It will initially transport 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of mixed NGLs from the Midland and Delaware basins to Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu fractionation hub in Texas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The transaction is expected to close by early 2026, further strengthening Exxon’s midstream presence in the U.S. energy sector.

