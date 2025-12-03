Fabergé’s “Winter Egg” sets new auction record

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fabergé’s legendary “Winter Egg” achieved a historic milestone at Christie’s London auction, selling for £27.8 million. The price excludes the buyer’s premium.

The Imperial Easter egg, crafted from rock crystal, platinum, and over 3,000 diamonds, was created in 1913 for Emperor Nicholas II, who presented it as an Easter gift to his mother, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna. The “Winter Egg” is celebrated as one of the most technically intricate and artistically refined creations of the House of Fabergé, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform News Agency.

Christie’s emphasized the strong global interest from collectors, noting that the “Winter Egg” is among the rarest and most iconic Imperial Fabergé masterpieces to appear at auction.

The sale was part of a larger Christie’s auction titled The Winter Egg and Important Works by Fabergé from a Princely Collection, held on 2 December 2025. Experts had previously estimated that the masterpiece could fetch over £20 million.

This record-setting sale cements the “Winter Egg” as a pinnacle of both artistic craftsmanship and historical significance, highlighting the enduring allure of Fabergé’s imperial creations.

