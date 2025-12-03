Man charged after allegedly swallowing $19k Fabergé egg

+ ↺ − 16 px

A New Zealand man has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing a diamond-studded Fabergé egg locket by swallowing it, police confirmed. The unusual theft occurred at Partridge Jewellers in central Auckland last Friday, and the 32-year-old suspect was arrested in the store minutes later.

The ingested loot, valued at NZ$33,585 ($19,300; £14,600), has not yet been recovered, according to police. The Fabergé egg, known as the “Octopussy” egg, is set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires and opens to reveal an 18K gold miniature octopus. The design was inspired by the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy, which features an elaborate Fabergé egg heist, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Fabergé, founded in Russia over 200 years ago, is world-renowned for its intricate eggs made of precious metals and gemstones.

The suspect has undergone a medical assessment and remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court again on December 8.

Reports indicate the man faces additional charges, including allegedly stealing an iPad from the same jewellery store on November 12 and taking cat litter and flea control products worth NZ$100 from a private residence the following day.

News.Az