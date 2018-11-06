Famous Azerbaijani pianist Fagan Hasanli to perform Bashkortostan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous Azerbaijani pianist Fagan Hasanli will give a series of concert in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, reported Bashinform portal.

The musician will play in the Shalyapinsky hall, Ufa on November 28. He will present a program consisting of the works of world classics, Azerbaijani and Bashkir composers. The concert starts at 19:00.

On November 22, Fagan Hasanli will play in the hall of the Oktyabrsky Children's Art School, on November 23 in the Concert Hall of the Salavat Music College, on December 1 in the Beloretsk Children's Music School, and on December 3 in the Sibay College of Arts.

“The concert of Fagan Hasanli personifies the friendship and creative collaboration of the Ufa State Institute of Arts named after Zagir Ismagilov with the Baku Academy of Music named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli,” noted the organizer of the event, Professor Lydia Fomenko.

Fagan Hasanli graduated from the Baku Musical Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Currently, he is a soloist with the orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, a teacher and accompanist at the Bulbul Higher Special Music School, and a teacher at the Baku Musical Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

News.Az

