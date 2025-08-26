Farage unveils radical plan to repeal rights laws and deport asylum seekers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced on Tuesday that his party would push to repeal Britain’s human rights laws and withdraw from international treaties to enable mass deportations of asylum seekers.

Farage described record levels of migration as an “invasion” that threatened national security, vowing to take Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights and repeal the Human Rights Act, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The announcement comes as opinion polls show immigration has overtaken the economy as British voters’ top concern. Reform UK, despite having only four MPs, is leading national surveys and increasing pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to toughen his stance.

Britain received a record 108,100 asylum applications in 2024, with most applicants coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Bangladesh. Many of the arrivals have been through small boat crossings across the Channel, which hit record levels this year.

Farage said his plan would include striking repatriation deals with countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea. He warned that without decisive action, “anger will grow” and public order could be at risk.

The government has promised to “smash” smuggling gangs and speed up the asylum process. A previous Conservative plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was struck down as unlawful by the UK’s top court.

