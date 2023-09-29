Farewell ceremony held for Azerbaijani FM Ganira Pashayeva

+ ↺ − 16 px

A farewell ceremony was held for Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva at Heydar Mosque in Baku, News.Az reports.

MP Ganira Pashayeva died last night in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.

The MP had been placed in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital since September 23 due to serious health problems.

All necessary measures were taken in connection with the critical state of health of Ganira Pashayeva, who was diagnosed with a hypotonic condition of unknown origin. Despite all the efforts made by the medical staff of the Central Clinical Hospital and specialized doctors brought in from Türkiye, the deputy's life could not be saved.

News.Az