Fate of six Azerbaijani servicemen remains unknown

After the end of the Patriotic War of Azerbaijan, it became known about 12 servicemen of the country who were injured and captured, said the head of the State Security Service, chairman of the State Commission for the Affairs of Captives, Missing Persons and Hostages of Azerbaijan Ali Nagiyev, News.az reports.

He noted that they were quickly returned to their homeland through the mediation of international organizations: "The fate of six servicemen remains unknown."

