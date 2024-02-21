News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Servicemen
Tag:
Servicemen
Remains of Turkish servicemen killed in Georgia plane crash to be returned to Türkiye
12 Nov 2025-19:14
Azerbaijani servicemen join commando courses in Türkiye
26 Aug 2025-18:10
Azerbaijan Combined Arms Army conducts graduation ceremony
31 Jul 2025-21:06
Azerbaijani servicemen receive diplomas after graduating in Russia
23 Jun 2025-19:32
Azerbaijan Army conducts activities marking “Human Rights Month”
26 May 2025-18:13
Drill review of personnel to participate in Anatolian Phoenix - 2025 exercise held
08 May 2025-20:23
Azerbaijani servicemen to join "KURTARAN-2025" exercise
24 Apr 2025-18:59
Russian military convoy came under fire in Kursk, 26 servicemen died, over 100 injured
09 Aug 2024-15:35
Azerbaijani servicemen display high professionalism at “Birlestik-2024” exercise
13 Jul 2024-15:27
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signs order on conscription
21 Feb 2024-13:25
Latest News
WWII heroine from Azerbaijan turns 100
4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Cloverdale and Santa Rosa
Russian boats disabled in Kherson, sabotage suspected
Sri Lanka issues storm, heavy rain warning
UK house price growth slows to weakest since March 2024
Spider venom drug enters trials for heart attacks
Tragedy off Gambia’s coast highlights risks of irregular migration
World No. 1 Sabalenka slams 'insane' tennis schedule
China to probe Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus
Russia launches major attack on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31