FBI Director Chris Wray to resign following Trump nomination of Patel

His resignation makes him the second straight FBI director driven out by Trump, who during his first term in office fired Wray's predecessor James Comey, after souring on him over the FBI's investigations into alleged contacts between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.Wray will leave before the end of the 10-year term that Trump himself appointed him to in 2017."In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work," Wray told FBI employees in a town hall meeting.Trump and his hardline allies turned on Wray, and the FBI more generally, after agents conducted a court-approved search of Trump's Florida resort in 2022 to recover classified documents he had retained after leaving office.That sparked one of two federal prosecutions Trump faced while out of power, neither of which went to trial. Trump denied wrongdoing and described all the cases against him as politically motivated. Federal prosecutors ended their efforts after his election, citing longstanding Justice Department policy not to prosecute a sitting president.Trump's Republican allies joined him in alleging that the FBI had become politicized, though there is no evidence that Democratic President Joe Biden interfered with its investigative processes.On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called Wray's resignation "a great day for America.""It will end the Weaponization of what has become known as the United States Department of Injustice. I just don’t know what happened to him," Trump wrote.As he has built out his roster of Cabinet officials over the past few weeks, Trump has assembled a team ready to carry out two of his biggest priorities: retribution against his political adversaries and a wholesale reshaping of the U.S. government.Patel, who would need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, has never worked at the FBI and only spent three years at the Justice Department earlier in his career in the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section. If confirmed, he has pledged to shut down the FBI's headquarters building in Washington and drastically redefine the bureau's role with intelligence-gathering.In a statement to Reuters, Patel said, "I will be ready to serve the American people on day one."Trump allies welcomed the news."Reform is badly needed at FBI," Republican Senator Charles Grassley wrote on X, adding the American people deserve transparency and accountability.

