FBI director James Comey fired by Trump - White House

FBI Director James Comey has been removed from office, Sputnik reported citing the White House.

US President Donald Trump made the decision "based on the clear recommendations" of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a White House statement.

"The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions," Trump said. "Today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement."

The search for his replacement will commence immediately.

