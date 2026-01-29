FBI searches Georgia election office

Federal agents executed a court-authorized warrant at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operations Center outside Atlanta. Officials said the search sought records connected to the 2020 election, including computers and stored ballots. The operation concluded later the same day, according to law enforcement sources, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Fulton County authorities confirmed that federal officials collected boxes of election materials from a secure location. Local officials criticized the action, describing it as federal interference in election administration, while indicating they are reviewing possible legal responses.

The search follows repeated statements by Trump alleging fraud in the 2020 election, claims that were previously reviewed and rejected by multiple audits and court rulings. Joe Biden won Georgia in that election by a narrow margin.

The Justice Department has also pursued separate legal efforts to obtain Fulton County’s 2020 election records, including physical ballots and absentee ballot materials. County officials have argued that the records remain sealed under state law.

The FBI said the search was part of an ongoing investigation and declined to provide further details. Authorities stated that updates will be released as the case progresses.