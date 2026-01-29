Melania Trump documentary premieres ahead of global release

+ ↺ − 16 px

A documentary produced by First Lady Melania Trump is set to premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington ahead of its worldwide theatrical release, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the final weeks before Donald Trump’s 2025 return to the White House.

The film, titled Melania, focuses on the 20-day period leading up to the presidential inauguration and is described as a rare personal portrait of the first lady’s life during a major political transition. The premiere event is expected to feature the Trumps on the red carpet before the documentary opens in theaters globally, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Melania Trump said the idea for the project emerged after the 2024 election victory. She described the film as a window into an important moment in American history and a chance for viewers to see preparations for an inauguration through the perspective of an incoming first lady.

In promotional footage, the documentary shows Melania Trump balancing family responsibilities, business commitments, and preparations for returning to the Executive Mansion. The film also highlights her preference for privacy, a trait that has contributed to public curiosity about her role during her husband’s second term.

Public opinion about the first lady has remained mixed, with polling indicating that a significant portion of Americans have no strong view of her. Analysts suggest the documentary may serve to shape her public image by offering greater personal visibility.

Alongside the film project, Melania Trump has continued traditional first lady duties while expanding advocacy initiatives focused on child welfare, online safety, foster care programs, and education. She has also participated in disaster relief visits and policy efforts related to artificial intelligence and digital protection for children.

The documentary was produced in collaboration with a major streaming platform and is expected to be available for online release following its theatrical run. Industry experts note that it is uncommon for a sitting first lady to produce a commercial documentary, though they acknowledge it reflects the distinctive media approach of the Trump family.

Filming began in late 2024, and the movie is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide before moving to exclusive streaming distribution.

