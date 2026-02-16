FBI seeks DNA breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie abduction case

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are working to identify a potential suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie after obtaining a DNA sample from a glove discovered near her Arizona home, according to officials.

The glove is believed to match one worn by a masked individual captured in doorbell camera footage shortly before the 84-year-old woman was abducted. Authorities say forensic analysis and database comparisons could produce a DNA match as early as this week, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Nancy Guthrie is the mother of U.S. television journalist and host Savannah Guthrie, who has publicly appealed for information while expressing hope for her mother’s safe return.

The DNA sample was first analyzed by a private forensic laboratory before being transferred to federal investigators for verification and database comparison. Officials say once a DNA sample is entered into the national criminal database system, matches can sometimes be identified within about 24 hours if a profile already exists.

Authorities recovered around 16 gloves in a field roughly two miles from Guthrie’s residence near Tucson. Most were determined to belong to search teams or volunteers. However, one glove stood out because it closely resembled those seen on the masked individual in surveillance footage.

Investigators believe the suspect seen in the video attempted to disable security cameras outside the home shortly before the disappearance. Officials also noted the individual appeared to be carrying a firearm and a backpack.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 after family members dropped her off at her home following dinner. She was reported missing the next day.

Local law enforcement officials said early in the investigation that Guthrie had limited physical mobility, leading them to conclude she likely did not leave her home without assistance.

The search operation is now entering its third week, with federal and local agencies continuing evidence collection and forensic analysis.

Following the FBI’s DNA announcement, Savannah Guthrie shared a public message asking anyone with information to come forward, urging those involved to “do the right thing.”

Authorities continue to request tips from the public as forensic testing progresses.

