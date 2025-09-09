FCC ends investigation into EchoStar’s 5G compliance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has concluded its investigation into EchoStar’s compliance with federal obligations related to its 5G services, closing a review that began on May 9, 2025.

While the resolution marks a positive step for the satellite communications company, EchoStar’s pending transactions with AT&T and SpaceX remain subject to FCC approval, underscoring ongoing regulatory scrutiny in the telecom sector, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

EchoStar’s stock (NASDAQ: SATS) jumped nearly 20% following the news. Analysts currently rate the stock a Hold, with a price target of $82.00, according to TipRanks data.

Despite strong technical momentum and strategic corporate partnerships, analysts caution that EchoStar continues to face risks tied to weak financial performance and valuation concerns.

EchoStar operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on satellite communication and next-generation connectivity, including 5G services. The company also holds spectrum licenses for both terrestrial and mobile satellite services.

News.Az