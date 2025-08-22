Fed Chair Powell signals possible September rate cut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Friday that a potential interest rate cut could come as early as September.

Speaking at the annual Jackson Hole economic symposium, Powell stated that "the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance," suggesting the Fed is prepared to ease monetary policy if economic conditions justify it.

In a speech that touched both on the economic outlook and the Fed's new policy framework, Powell took pains to note that risks from inflation remain "tilted to the upside," saying that tariff-related inflation pressures "are now clearly visible."

"We expect those effects to accumulate over [the] coming months," Powell said, "with high uncertainty about timing and amounts. The question that matters for monetary policy is whether these price increases are likely to materially raise the risk of an ongoing inflation problem."

Powell added on inflation that the Fed "will not allow a one-time increase in the price level to become an ongoing inflation problem."

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged in a range of 4.25%-4.50% at the conclusion of its most recent policy meeting on July 31.

US stocks soared in the wake of Powell's comments on Friday, as data from the CME Group showed the odds of a September rate cut rising to north of 90% in immediate reaction to the speech. Treasury yields also moved lower in response.

Since that meeting, public statements from Fed officials suggest there remain mixed views on whether recent economic data warrants lower interest rates.

Fed governors Michelle Bowman and Chris Waller, both of whom voted against the decision to leave rates unchanged and would have preferred rate cuts last month, issued public statements expanding on their views in the days after that decision. While comments from some regional Fed presidents, including from Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack on Thursday, have suggested inflation risks warrant the Fed keeping rates at current levels.

On the labor market, Powell noted that the hiring slowdown in recent data, combined with a slowdown in the growth of the labor force, creates "a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers."

"This unusual situation suggests that downside risks to employment are rising," Powell said. "And if those risks materialize, they can do so quickly in the form of sharply higher layoffs and rising unemployment."

News.Az