Federal agents storm cockpit, remove delta co-pilot at San Francisco Airport - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A routine Delta Airlines flight ended in shock and confusion Saturday night after federal agents boarded the aircraft and forcibly removed a co-pilot upon landing at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), according to multiple passengers.

Delta Flight 2809 had just arrived from Minneapolis when, moments after touchdown, passengers say at least 10 federal agents rushed onto the plane and entered the cockpit without warning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Homeland Security Arrests Delta Pilot Moments After Landing In San Francisco.



Yesterday, #DeltaAirlines flight 2809 from #Minneapolis to #sanfrancisco faced a brief delay after a go-around due to fog but landed safely nine minutes late.



Upon reaching the gate, 10 law… pic.twitter.com/NBrdIbwhIi — News.Az (@news_az) July 28, 2025

“We were all shocked and stunned. What was happening?” said a passenger named Sarah, who spoke to ABC7 News on condition of anonymity. “They barged through and stormed the cockpit. They removed the co-pilot, cuffed him, presumably arrested him, and brought him back down the aisle to deplane.”

Homeland Security Arrests Delta Pilot Moments After Landing In San Francisco/Intel Tower via X.

Sarah, who regularly flies the route, described the scene as “traumatic,” adding that neither passengers nor flight crew seemed to know what was happening. “Even the remaining pilot looked confused,” she said.

While the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not commented on the incident, officials referred all inquiries to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Delta Airlines also deferred questions to law enforcement.

The dramatic incident has added to a growing list of airline-related scares in recent weeks:

A grandmother and Army veteran reportedly stopped a passenger from storming the cockpit on a separate Delta flight.

A Southwest Airlines flight descended rapidly to avoid a mid-air encounter with a military aircraft.

Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight in Denver were forced to evacuate via emergency slides following an aborted takeoff.

Despite the safe landing at SFO, the unexpected removal of the Delta co-pilot has left passengers demanding answers.

“It was scary. It was traumatic to watch,” Sarah said. “We still don’t know why it happened. And we deserve to know.”

As of Monday morning, the reason behind the co-pilot’s removal remains unclear.

News.Az