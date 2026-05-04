TikTok creator stuns internet with elaborate "Met Gala" style 40th birthday
TikToker and luxury event planner Ashley Taylor has gone viral for her "Met Gala" inspired 40th birthday celebration, captivating millions with its high-end production value.
The event, which took over a year to plan, featured a massive custom-built venue adorned with thousands of fresh white roses, tiered architectural installations, and a dramatic black-tie dress code, News.Az reports, citing DEXERTO.
The sheer scale of the decor and the meticulous attention to detail led many viewers to compare the private party to a professional awards show or a high-fashion runway event.
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Videos of the transformation process and the final reveal have sparked a massive debate across social media regarding the cost and extravagance of milestone celebrations. While some commenters criticized the event as over-the-top, the majority of the internet has expressed obsession with the aesthetic execution. Taylor, who documented the journey for her followers, emphasized that the party was a celebration of her personal and professional journey, showcasing her skills as an event designer while marking a major life milestone in grand fashion.
By Leyla Şirinova