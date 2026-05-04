TikTok creator stuns internet with elaborate "Met Gala" style 40th birthday

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TikToker and luxury event planner Ashley Taylor has gone viral for her "Met Gala" inspired 40th birthday celebration, captivating millions with its high-end production value.

The event, which took over a year to plan, featured a massive custom-built venue adorned with thousands of fresh white roses, tiered architectural installations, and a dramatic black-tie dress code, News.Az reports, citing DEXERTO.

The sheer scale of the decor and the meticulous attention to detail led many viewers to compare the private party to a professional awards show or a high-fashion runway event.

Videos of the transformation process and the final reveal have sparked a massive debate across social media regarding the cost and extravagance of milestone celebrations. While some commenters criticized the event as over-the-top, the majority of the internet has expressed obsession with the aesthetic execution. Taylor, who documented the journey for her followers, emphasized that the party was a celebration of her personal and professional journey, showcasing her skills as an event designer while marking a major life milestone in grand fashion.

News.Az