Musk vs. OpenAI trial enters second week as focus shifts to Greg Brockman - VIDEO

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The landmark legal battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI leaders enters its second week in an Oakland federal court, with the focus shifting to the testimony of OpenAI President Greg Brockman.

Musk, who concluded three days of combative testimony last week, continues to allege that CEO Sam Altman and Brockman breached a foundational "founding agreement" by transforming the once-nonprofit AI research lab into a multi-billion dollar for-profit entity, News.Az reports, citing ABC7News.

Musk is seeking to have the pair removed from the company and is demanding $134 billion in damages to be redirected back to OpenAI's nonprofit arm.

As the trial progresses, the court has examined internal emails and communications from OpenAI's 2015 inception to track the organization’s structural shift. While Musk argues the duo "stole a charity" to enrich themselves and Microsoft, OpenAI’s legal team maintains that Musk was always aware of the need for a for-profit bridge to secure necessary computing power. Defense attorneys have characterized the lawsuit as a "legal ambush" motivated by Musk’s jealousy over OpenAI's success following his 2018 departure. The trial, expected to last three weeks, will eventually see Sam Altman take the witness stand as the jury weighs the future of the world’s leading AI firm.

News.Az