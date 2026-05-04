BYD expands to Australia and New Zealand with new Flash Charging stations

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BYD intends to introduce the new Denza Z9 GT in Australia and New Zealand during the third quarter of this year.

The latest version of the battery-electric shooting brake is one of the company’s first global models to feature the second-generation Blade Battery that can take advantage of the Flash Chargers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Australia, BYD will set up three Flash Charging stations in the first phase, starting in October, located at select Denza showrooms in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, news.com.au reported. The company will install Flash Chargers at BYD dealerships when it expands the network. In New Zealand, too, the Chinese automaker plans to deploy these high-output chargers first at Denza dealerships, although it has yet to disclose the initial footprint or locations.

Last month, Diego Pareschi, BYD Europe’s Director of EV Charging , said that the company will bring its Flash Chargers to Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific soon. The Chinese automaker is planning a network of 6,000 Flash Charging stations across its international markets within the next twelve months, half of which will be in Europe alone.

Earlier in April, BYD showcased a Flash Charger in Europe during the regional launch of the Denza Z9 GT, held in Paris. That particular charger had a rated power of 2 MW and was capable of charging two EVs at 1 MW each simultaneously or one EV at up to 1.5 MW, Pareschi told journalists during the technical briefing. Customers of the Euro-spec Z9 GT will be able to charge its 122.49 kWh battery pack from 10 to 70 per cent SoC in just five minutes and from 10 to 90 per cent in just nine minutes.

In China, BYD is rapidly rolling out the necessary technical upgrades for EVs across its multiple brands to make them compatible with its Flash Charging technology. At the launch of the BYD Han EV Flash Charging Edition on 28 April, Lu Tian, the general manager of sales for BYD’s Dynasty series, said that the company has built more than 5,500 Flash Charging stations already, covering 311 cities across the country.

News.Az