Russia and Ukraine declare rival ceasefires ahead of May 9

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a unilateral ceasefire starting at midnight on May 8 and lasting through May 9, 2026, to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the victory in World War II.

Despite the offer, Moscow issued a stern warning that any "provocations" or disruptions to the celebrations would be met with a massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Russian authorities have advised civilians and foreign diplomats to evacuate the Ukrainian capital ahead of the holiday.

In a proactive response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a separate "regime of silence" beginning earlier, at midnight on May 5. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s move is aimed at achieving a genuine, long-term cessation of hostilities rather than a symbolic pause. He clarified that Kyiv had received no official proposals from the Kremlin and characterized the Russian threats as a contradiction to the spirit of a truce. While the two sides have not coordinated their efforts, both have signaled a temporary halt in active combat, albeit under the shadow of potential escalation.

News.Az