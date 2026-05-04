Ukraine and Russia announce separate ceasefires ahead of May 9

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will unilaterally observe a "regime of silence" beginning at midnight on May 5, 2026.

This initiative is intended to foster a long-term cessation of hostilities, with Zelenskyy noting that human life is far more valuable than the celebration of any anniversary, News.Az reports, citing United 24 Media.

He clarified that Kyiv has received no official requests regarding ceasefire modalities from Moscow and stated that Ukraine will act in a mirror, reciprocal fashion starting from that moment.

In a separate move, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared a unilateral ceasefire for May 8 and 9, 2026, to mark the anniversary of the victory in World War II. However, Moscow accompanied this declaration with a threat of a "massive missile strike" on central Kyiv if its celebrations are disrupted, advising civilians and diplomats to leave the city. Meanwhile, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed he will visit Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin and pay respects at the grave of the Unknown Soldier, though he will not attend the official military parade.

News.Az