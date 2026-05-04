Two dead after small aircraft collides with building in Belo Horizonte, Brazil - VIDEO

Two dead after small aircraft collides with building in Belo Horizonte, Brazil - VIDEO

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A small airplane carrying five people crashed into a building on Monday in Belo Horizonte, southeastern Brazil, killing the pilot and co-pilot, the local fire department reported.

The three passengers were rescued in serious condition and taken to the hospital, the fire department added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It initially reported that four people were on board, but later revised the figure.

There were no residents injured or structural damage to the building, the statement said.

The plane took off early in the afternoon from the Pampulha Airport, about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from central Belo Horizonte, bound for Sao Paulo, according to the fire department.

The aircraft remained airborne for only a few minutes before crashing into a three-story residential building.

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20:43

A small airplane with four people on board crashed into a building on Monday in Belo Horizonte, southeastern Brazil, according to the local fire department.

The pilot was trapped in the wreckage and three passengers in serious condition, the fire department added, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

News.Az