Fernandes stars as Man Utd crush Wolves 4-1

Manchester United moved within one point of the Premier League top four after a dominant 4-1 win over Wolves, with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice.

United, recovering from a disappointing 1-1 draw with West Ham, took the lead in the 25th minute when Fernandes converted a fortunate opportunity after Wolves’ Matheus Cunha intercepted a back-pass. Wolves briefly equalized at the end of the first half through Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, their first league goal since October 26, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

The second half belonged to Manchester United. Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, and Fernandes sealed the victory, with Fernandes also scoring a penalty in the 82nd minute. Ruben Amorim praised his side, saying: “We improved a lot… we created more chances and scored more goals.”

The defeat marks Wolves’ eighth consecutive league loss, leaving them with just two points after 15 games. The team now faces a daunting challenge to avoid equaling Sheffield United’s record low start in Premier League history.

With this win, Manchester United shows renewed momentum in the race for Champions League qualification, while Wolves’ struggles continue under manager Rob Edwards.

