Champions League Matchday 6: Key stats and what to look out for

Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League brings decisive battles across Europe as giants collide and qualification hopes hang in the balance. Inter host Liverpool in a duel between two clubs with nine European titles combined, Bayern face Sporting CP, while Real Madrid take on Manchester City in a heavyweight showdown. Here is the full rundown of what to expect from every fixture.

All matches kick off at 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated, News.Az reports, citing UEFA.

Tuesday, 9 December

Kairat Almaty vs Olympiacos (16:30)

Kairat Almaty enter this match without a win in their last eight UEFA games and are also winless in 11 group or league-phase matches. Despite their struggles, they have kept five clean sheets in six European home matches this season. Olympiacos, meanwhile, have managed only two victories in their last 25 Champions League group-stage games and are without an away win in the competition since 2015. Their only previous meetings with Kazakh opposition came against Astana in 2016/17, where they won 4–1 at home and drew 1–1 away.

Bayern München vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Bayern have dominated their previous four encounters with Sporting, scoring 13 and conceding just once, including a 12–1 aggregate win in 2008/09. The German champions rarely slip against Portuguese opposition and remain unbeaten in 15 home matches against teams from Portugal. Harry Kane continues to shine, scoring 16 goals in 15 Champions League home appearances for Bayern. Sporting have only one away win in 17 visits to German sides but have scored in their last 21 European group-stage matches.

Monaco vs Galatasaray

Monaco and Galatasaray meet for the seventh time in Europe, with the French side winning four of the previous six. Monaco have been strong at home against Turkish teams, winning four of their last five such games. They are also unbeaten in their last four Champions League fixtures. Galatasaray’s away record in France is poor, with only two wins in 11 matches, though they aim to record consecutive away victories in the competition for the first time since 2012/13. Victor Osimhen arrives in superb form with eight straight scoring appearances in Europe.

Atalanta vs Chelsea

Atalanta have been reliable at home in European group-stage matches, losing only once in nine outings. All six of their goals this season have come in the second half, and Ademola Lookman has scored in five of his last eight Champions League games. Chelsea, however, have won their last three matches against Italian teams without conceding and remain dominant in group-stage play with 13 wins in their last 15. Estêvão, at 18 years and 215 days, recently became the second-youngest player to score in three consecutive Champions League games.

Barcelona vs Frankfurt

Barcelona have won 16 of their last 20 European home matches against German opposition, but their recent Champions League form shows only two wins in eight. Robert Lewandowski has a strong record against Frankfurt from his time in Germany, scoring 16 in 24. Frankfurt, who eliminated Barcelona in the 2021/22 Europa League, have four wins in six European away games against Spanish sides but arrive with just one victory in their last seven UEFA matches.

Inter vs Liverpool

Inter and Liverpool meet for the seventh time, with Liverpool holding four wins. Inter are formidable at home in the Champions League, unbeaten in 18 matches since 2022 and having won ten of their last eleven home league-phase games. Lautaro Martínez has scored in his last five Champions League home appearances. Liverpool, who rarely draw in the group stage, have won their last three European matches against Italian teams.

PSV Eindhoven vs Atlético de Madrid

PSV come into the game unbeaten in four matches against Spanish opposition and have scored 17 goals in their last five home Champions League games. Their 4–1 win at Liverpool on Matchday 5 was a historic result for Dutch clubs in England. Atlético, unbeaten in six previous meetings with PSV, have lost their last three Champions League away matches. Julián Álvarez remains in impressive form with nine goals in his last ten Champions League outings.

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Marseille

Union SG remain unbeaten against French teams in Europe but have won only two of their last ten UEFA home matches, losing the last three without scoring. Marseille are undefeated in six matches against Belgian sides but have lost 12 of their last 13 away games in the Champions League. A victory would be OM’s 50th in European Cup/Champions League history. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently became the oldest player to reach 20 Champions League goals.

Tottenham vs Slavia Praha

Tottenham have never lost to Slavia Praha and are unbeaten in their last 22 home European matches. Their next goal will be their 100th in the Champions League. Slavia, in contrast, have not won in their last 16 matches in the competition and have failed to score in their last four.

Wednesday, 10 December

Qarabağ vs Ajax (18:45)

Qarabağ look to improve on a winless record against Dutch teams, though they have been strong at home this season, scoring twice in each of their last four European home games. Ajax, who beat Qarabağ 3–0 last year, enter the match on an eight-game losing streak—the longest in their European history. They sit on 397 Champions League goals and need just three more to reach 400.

Villarreal vs Copenhagen (18:45)

Villarreal have a good record against Danish clubs, winning four of six meetings, but are winless in eight Champions League proper matches. Only one of their last 37 European games has ended scoreless. Copenhagen have never beaten a Spanish side in 15 attempts but seek back-to-back Champions League wins for the first time in 14 years. Viktor Dadason recently became the youngest player to score multiple goals in the Champions League.

Athletic Club vs Paris Saint-Germain

Athletic have won only two of their last ten matches against French teams but are strong at home in European group-stage fixtures. PSG, meanwhile, have won five of their last seven games against Spanish opposition and are scoring freely in this season’s league phase. João Neves could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo to become the youngest Portuguese player to reach 30 Champions League appearances.

Leverkusen vs Newcastle United

Newcastle won both meetings between the sides in 2002/03, but Leverkusen have lost only one of their last six games against English opposition and recently kept a clean sheet in a 2–0 victory at Manchester City. Patrik Schick has scored in consecutive Champions League matches. Newcastle have struggled away from home in Europe, winning just two of their last 13 matches. Harvey Barnes has scored four goals in his last four Champions League appearances.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bodø/Glimt

Dortmund have been dominant at home, losing only once in 20 Champions League matches at Signal Iduna Park. Serhou Guirassy has scored 18 goals in his first 23 appearances in the competition. A win would be Dortmund’s 100th in the Champions League. Bodø/Glimt, meanwhile, have only one win in their last ten UEFA matches but usually find the net, failing to score in just two of their last 21 games.

Club Brugge vs Arsenal

Brugge have only one win in 18 matches against English clubs but boast strong home form with just two losses in their last 19 European fixtures. Arsenal are unbeaten in nine games against Belgian opposition and are the only team with five wins from five this season. They need four goals to reach 400 in the Champions League, while Gabriel Martinelli has scored in four straight matches.

Juventus vs Pafos

Juventus have won all previous matches against Cypriot teams but have conceded first in every Champions League game this season. Pafos have lost only once in 11 European matches this year and remain unbeaten in five away fixtures, keeping four clean sheets. Veteran defender David Luiz recently became the second-oldest scorer in Champions League history.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Madrid and City meet for the 15th time, having faced each other in each of the past four seasons. Last year, Madrid knocked City out with wins in both legs. Madrid have won 13 of their last 14 home league-phase matches. Eduardo Camavinga could become the second-youngest French player to reach 50 appearances. Kylian Mbappé has scored nine goals in this campaign and has seven in seven appearances against Manchester City, including a hat-trick in last season’s 3–1 win.

